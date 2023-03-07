Warm and muggy day ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mild and muggy with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Once again, we are seeing areas of low clouds and fog develop so watch out for reduced visibility as you head into work and school. Moisture has increased from the south and this could bring a few stray showers during the course of the morning but most places should remain dry.

Heading into the afternoon, clouds will decrease allowing temperatures to warm into the low and mid 80s along and south of I-20. It will stay much cooler north with highs only around 70 for parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Later tonight and into Wednesday morning, storms will develop across central Oklahoma and then track east, impacting Mccurtain county Oklahoma and our Arkansas counties.

This will then remain the case all the way through Thursday as a stationary front sets up along and north of I-20. Repeated rounds of showers and storms will impact our northern locations along and north of this stationary front. The best chance of heavier rain will favor the I-30 corridor with only isolated showers for places south of I-20.

Temperatures will stay warm along and south of I-20 with highs each day in the low to mid 80s. Meanwhile farther north, it will be much cooler with highs in much of Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas in the 60s and 70s.

By Friday the stationary front will turn into a cold front and sweep through bringing a better chance of rain to the entire region followed by cooler air for everyone.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks pleasant overall with temperatures in the 70s and a few showers here and there.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

