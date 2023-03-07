Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Stoner Avenue tenants given notice to leave

The apartments’ owner says she’s selling the building
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tenants at some apartments on Stoner Avenue in Shreveport will have to find another place to live after the building’s owner gave them notice with days to leave their homes.

“It’s just been terrible,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant.

“The note we received, we received on the 14th of February. That was not enough time for any of us to find a place.”

The building’s owner said tenants have until March 8 to move out.

“They threatened to shut off our water. We believe this was a form of intimidation,” Anderson said. “Now we have half a building emptied out because she sent everybody those notices; and if you don’t know your right as renters, you’re just going to leave.”

The building’s owner said tenants have to leave because repairs couldn’t be made to correct code violations.

“The city said there was something that I needed to do that, at my age, I didn’t feel like it would be in my best interest to do that,” Johnnie Caplinger said. “The demands that they were making, which is more than I wanted to undertake.

“I was going to have to install central air and heat in the apartments,” she continued. “I can do that, but I can’t charge $400 a month where I spend that kind of money for air and heat.”

Caplinger said this started because of tenants’ complaints.

“When they notified me that I had someone that was there complaining that he didn’t get a new stove and refrigerator, they told me that I had to have everybody out of the apartment building within, I think it was 10 days. Well, first of all, I legally could not put those people out within 10 days.”

Anderson said he’s looking for a new home.

“Right now, finding immediate housing available. We got HOPE Connections and everybody is working with me.”

The apartments’ owner said she’s selling the building.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
High-speed chase ends fatally; La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Brandon Lindsey
Man arrested in connection to life-threatening beating of woman
generic fatal fire
Fire claims elderly woman’s life in east Shreveport
James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds

Latest News

SPD finds body while investigating shooting
SPD finds body while investigating shooting
Nearly 4,000 without water in Haughton area; BPSO investigating possible cyber intrusion
Nearly 4,000 without water in Haughton area; BPSO investigating possible cyber intrusion
House fire claims life of elderly woman
House fire claims life of elderly woman
Man arrested in connection to severe beating of woman
Man arrested in connection to severe beating of woman