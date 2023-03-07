Stoner Avenue tenants given notice to leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tenants at some apartments on Stoner Avenue in Shreveport will have to find another place to live after the building’s owner gave them notice with days to leave their homes.

“It’s just been terrible,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant.

“The note we received, we received on the 14th of February. That was not enough time for any of us to find a place.”

The building’s owner said tenants have until March 8 to move out.

“They threatened to shut off our water. We believe this was a form of intimidation,” Anderson said. “Now we have half a building emptied out because she sent everybody those notices; and if you don’t know your right as renters, you’re just going to leave.”

The building’s owner said tenants have to leave because repairs couldn’t be made to correct code violations.

“The city said there was something that I needed to do that, at my age, I didn’t feel like it would be in my best interest to do that,” Johnnie Caplinger said. “The demands that they were making, which is more than I wanted to undertake.

“I was going to have to install central air and heat in the apartments,” she continued. “I can do that, but I can’t charge $400 a month where I spend that kind of money for air and heat.”

Caplinger said this started because of tenants’ complaints.

“When they notified me that I had someone that was there complaining that he didn’t get a new stove and refrigerator, they told me that I had to have everybody out of the apartment building within, I think it was 10 days. Well, first of all, I legally could not put those people out within 10 days.”

Anderson said he’s looking for a new home.

“Right now, finding immediate housing available. We got HOPE Connections and everybody is working with me.”

The apartments’ owner said she’s selling the building.

