SPD looking for runaway 15-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.

Fifteen-year-old Keyveana Taylor was last seen at around 8 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wagner Street on March 1. She is about 5′6″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Keyveana has burgundy and blonde braids, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300.

