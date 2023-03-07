Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new fitness court in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A new fitness court officially opened on Tuesday, March 7 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas.

The Fitness Court is a $100,000 investment by the city, AEP Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and the National Fitness Campaign. Leaders say the Fitness Court will provide the region with access to free world class healthy infrastructure that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. It’s the world’s best outdoor gym that lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

A new fitness court officially opened at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. (ksla)

Created with people aged 14 and over and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users are encouraged to download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“This gives you an option to use a QR code to scan, and it gives you advice [and] info on how to use the equipment, so depending on your fitness level, you can come out and do just about anything to get in better shape here at spring lake park,” Keith, the city’s spokesman, said.

Officials say there are very few Fitness Courts in the state of Texas, and Texarkana is the smallest city to provide the service.

Texarkana is one of 20 outdoor Fitness Courts in a series of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Fitness Courts that will be constructed in easily accessible public spaces this year.

For more information on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas’ support of NFC, please visit https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/texas.

