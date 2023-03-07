Person reportedly shot on Grimmett Drive
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 7, officers were called to Grimmett Drive for a medical emergency at about 2:30 p.m.
One person was reportedly shot at an apartment complex off W Algonquin Trail and Ute Trail. According to dispatch records, six police units were at the scene.
At this time, it’s unknown who the victim is and if the gunshot wound is fatal or not.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.