Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Person reportedly shot on Grimmett Drive

By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 7, officers were called to Grimmett Drive for a medical emergency at about 2:30 p.m.

One person was reportedly shot at an apartment complex off W Algonquin Trail and Ute Trail. According to dispatch records, six police units were at the scene.

Shreveport police were called for a medical emergency.
At this time, it’s unknown who the victim is and if the gunshot wound is fatal or not.

This is a developing story.

