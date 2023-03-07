Person reportedly shot on Grimmett Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 7, officers were called to Grimmett Drive for a medical emergency at about 2:30 p.m.

One person was reportedly shot at an apartment complex off W Algonquin Trail and Ute Trail. According to dispatch records, six police units were at the scene.

Shreveport police (ksla)

Shreveport police were called for a medical emergency. (ksla)

At this time, it’s unknown who the victim is and if the gunshot wound is fatal or not.

This is a developing story.

