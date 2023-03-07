Ask the Doctor
NWS confirms 7th tornado hit ArkLaTex

EF-1 was on ground for roughly 6 minutes immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla.
This is a viewer-submitted image of a tornado that struck March 2, 2023, along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane in Shreveport.
This is a viewer-submitted image of a tornado that struck March 2, 2023, along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane in Shreveport. The National Weather Service now has confirmed that those storms spawned at least seven tornadoes, the latest being confirmed immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Surveyors have found preliminary proof that a seventh tornado ripped across part of the ArkLaTex during storms Thursday night, according to a post Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Shreveport.

The National Weather Service says a survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 dropped down at 9:05...
The National Weather Service says a survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 dropped down at 9:05 p.m. March 2, 2023, immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla., and was on the ground for roughly six minutes.(Source: National Weather Service office in Shreveport)

The NWS reports that a survey team confirmed Monday, March 6 that an EF-1 embedded in a squall line dropped down at 9:05 p.m. immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla., and was on the ground for roughly six minutes.

The tornado with peak winds estimated at 100 mph cut a five-mile path that was a maximum of 390 yards wide.

Several trees were uprooted; and some structures were damaged by fallen trees, the Weather Service reports.

No injuries were reported.

Survey teams previously confirmed six tornadoes from the severe weather March 2-3. Four of the tornadoes were rated EF-1 and two were rated EF-0.

This map shows where tornadoes struck March 2-3, 2023.
This map shows where tornadoes struck March 2-3, 2023.(Source: National Weather Service)

Below are KSLA staff and viewer-submitted images of the damage left by those tornadoes:

Caption

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

🌪️ NWS Shreveport addresses why warning wasn’t issued sooner for Youree Drive tornado
🌪️ ‘We hunkered down and I said some prayers until it passed’: Miller Co. couple takes cover in bathroom during tornado
🌪️ Man recounts terrifying experience as Shreveport tornado ripped roof off his home
🌪️ National Weather Service reports EF-1 damage in Shreveport

