NWS confirms 7th tornado hit ArkLaTex
EF-1 was on ground for roughly 6 minutes immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Surveyors have found preliminary proof that a seventh tornado ripped across part of the ArkLaTex during storms Thursday night, according to a post Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Shreveport.
The NWS reports that a survey team confirmed Monday, March 6 that an EF-1 embedded in a squall line dropped down at 9:05 p.m. immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla., and was on the ground for roughly six minutes.
The tornado with peak winds estimated at 100 mph cut a five-mile path that was a maximum of 390 yards wide.
Several trees were uprooted; and some structures were damaged by fallen trees, the Weather Service reports.
No injuries were reported.
Survey teams previously confirmed six tornadoes from the severe weather March 2-3. Four of the tornadoes were rated EF-1 and two were rated EF-0.
