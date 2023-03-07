NWS confirms 7th tornado hit ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Surveyors have found preliminary proof that a seventh tornado ripped across part of the ArkLaTex during storms Thursday night, according to a post Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Shreveport.

The National Weather Service says a survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 dropped down at 9:05 p.m. March 2, 2023, immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla., and was on the ground for roughly six minutes. (Source: National Weather Service office in Shreveport)

The NWS reports that a survey team confirmed Monday, March 6 that an EF-1 embedded in a squall line dropped down at 9:05 p.m. immediately northwest of Broken Bow, Okla., and was on the ground for roughly six minutes.

The tornado with peak winds estimated at 100 mph cut a five-mile path that was a maximum of 390 yards wide.

Several trees were uprooted; and some structures were damaged by fallen trees, the Weather Service reports.

No injuries were reported.

Survey teams previously confirmed six tornadoes from the severe weather March 2-3. Four of the tornadoes were rated EF-1 and two were rated EF-0.

This map shows where tornadoes struck March 2-3, 2023. (Source: National Weather Service)

Below are KSLA staff and viewer-submitted images of the damage left by those tornadoes:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

