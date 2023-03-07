Missing Texas man last seen at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is actively looking for a man last seen at a casino in late February.

Bossier officials say Don’Tavia Bryant, 31, of Garrison, Texas, was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, March 1. He was last seen at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City on Saturday, Feb. 25, police say. He was last spoken to on the phone around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The vehicle Bryant was driving was later found in the Margaritaville parking lot, however, his family has been unable to reach him and are concerned.

Anyone with details about where Bryant is should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or submit a tip online here.

