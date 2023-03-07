Missing Shreveport juvenile last seen on Juniper Drive
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a missing boy.
Jacob Davenport was last seen in the 1600 block of Juniper Drive.
He is about 4′9″ and weighs around 75 pounds. Jacob was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants and a black backpack.
If you have any information, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.
