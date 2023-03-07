Lake Charles man accused of stalking juveniles and asking for their socks

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after being accused of stalking two juveniles in the Oberlin area, according to the Allen Parish sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Doug Hebert says they were informed of an incident on March 3 in the Town of Oberlin’s park. Two juvenile girls were allegedly circled by a silver hatchback-style vehicle for 30 minutes. The two girls left the park, got in their vehicle, and left town. But when they returned to their residence in Oberlin they found the individual parked nearby who began following them again.

The girls then pulled into a local business which led the individual to enter the next driveway and get out of his vehicle. He then allegedly approached the girls and said he was doing a church scavenger hunt and that he needed their socks. The two girls gave the man their socks, and in return, he gave them a gift card that was supposedly worth $50.

Detectives began investigating the incident and with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s office’s Real Time Crime Center say they were able to identify the suspect as Daniel James LeBleu. An arrest warrant was issued for LeBleu on March 6.

With the assistance of the Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s office, LeBleu was located and arrested the following day. He was booked into the Allen Parish jail for stalking. No bond has been set.

