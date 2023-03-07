Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

A few storms possible in the morning; staying warm into Friday

By Austin Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It has been a beautiful set of days in the ArkLaTex as the weekend and beginning of the week came and went. Today, temperatures soared to the 80s, even the upper-80s in some places, and the sunshine has been plentiful. Tonight, we will be staying warm with lows only dropping to the mid-60s overnight. Clouds will increase overnight and there will be some showers that will work into the region during the very early morning hours tomorrow.

Those mentioned showers and thunderstorms will mainly affect the areas along and north of I-30 and this will start right at daybreak. Off and on showers and storms will continue through the rest of your Wednesday staying along and north of that corridor. Temperatures tomorrow will vary greatly depending on the amount of cloud cover and rain you receive. The 80s will be likely along and south of I-20, where places north of that line may struggle to even reach the 60s or 70s.

Our next weather maker, which is not the rain mentioned above, will move in along with another cold front overnight Thursday. Right now the severe threat looks fairly low but a line of thunderstorms will likely move through the ArkLaTex in the dead of night as we head into Friday. We will finish off the week much cooler with highs Friday in the low-70s.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
SPD looking for Boris Williams
Suspect wanted in Lindholm Street shooting; body found while officers investigating
Brandon Lindsey
Man arrested in connection to life-threatening beating of woman
Several people shot in parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist Church over the weekend
Bradley Linn, 40, of Bivens, Texas, stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He last was seen...
Man facing drug charges bolts on his way to courtroom

Latest News

Showers possible in the north
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Storms return early tomorrow
Storms return early tomorrow morning
Storms return early tomorrow
Matt's midday weather update
Staying warm today with some rain
Matt's morning weather update