Bicyclist dead after colliding with car in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police say a man is dead after a wreck that happened at 7:55 p.m. on March 5 in the 500 block of South East End Boulevard.

Carlos Martinez, 60, was riding a bicycle when there was a collision with a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

