Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say

A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a teen driver led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

KPHO reports that a 17-year-old could face charges after failing to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and leading them on a chase at speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers said the incident started at about 3 a.m. on Arizona State Route 101 in Peoria when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle.

As the car was moving towards the right lanes, the teen accelerated, and troopers said a pursuit was initiated.

According to troopers, the vehicle suddenly exited at Peoria Avenue where the driver crashed into the median with the vehicle rolling over.

Troopers said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the teen. They said the vehicle crashed about 1.5 miles away from the initial traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
SPD looking for Boris Williams
Suspect wanted in Lindholm Street shooting; body found while officers investigating
Brandon Lindsey
Man arrested in connection to life-threatening beating of woman
Several people shot in parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist Church over the weekend
Bradley Linn, 40, of Bivens, Texas, stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He last was seen...
Man facing drug charges bolts on his way to courtroom

Latest News

Arrests made in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation
Arrests made in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation
Boris Williams wanted for attempted murder
Boris Williams wanted for attempted murder
The plane was about 45 minutes from Boston when the crew received an alarm that a side door on...
Passenger: Teamwork needed to restrain man on flight
JetBlue
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Michigan court considers if parents of school shooter can be charged