World of Wheels draws enthusiasts to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — World of Wheels, Shreveport’s largest indoor custom car show, gave people an up-close look at some unique rides this weekend.

“This is Shreveport, Louisiana. I’m from California. So I came from a sunshine state to this,” one participant said. “This show is amazing. There’s custom cars, there’s hot rods, everything you can possibly think of.”

World of Wheels, Shreveport's largest indoor custom car show, gave people an up-close look at some unique rides during the weekend of March 4-5, 2023.

Hundreds of customized vehicles filled the Shreveport Convention Center for the 48th annual World of Wheels car show, the oldest and largest event of its kind in Shreveport.

Car enthusiasts were able to view handpicked custom vehicles all weekend.

“These are all custom cars; every single car in the show is handpicked to be here,” explained Stephanie Murray, the car show’s producer. “They send in entries, and not everyone is selected to come to the Shreveport World of Wheels. So they’re all handpicked.”

While this may not be your typical sporting event, it’s an opportunity to bring together a group of people with similar interest.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call this a sport, but it is a deal that bring people that have the same love for vehicles,” Blake Rainey said. “And, of course, most of these are older vehicles. Anybody can buy a new car, but the craftmanship, the ability to make these personalized to your own individual taste, I just think it’s awesome.”

Attendees said they had a unique experience at World of Wheels.

“It’s so much to drool over. I didn’t bring any paper towel or nothing to wipe my drool off my mouth,” Lewis James said. “This is just reliving things that have transpired in the past.”

Chloe Sonnier said: “My Dad kind of peaked my love for cars, so I’m a little upset he couldn’t be here today.”

World of Wheels concluded its 2023 stop in Shreveport with an awards ceremony Sunday night for the vehicles judged to be best of show and to have the best display and best artwork.

