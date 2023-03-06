Staying warm for the next few days ahead of a late week cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will run well above average for this time of year despite an abundance of clouds over the next few days. Rain chances will remain low with only a few showers expected. We’ll pick up the coverage of rain and bring down the temperatures once a cold front arrives later in the week.

Skies will stay clear into this evening. Clouds and some areas of fog will return later tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall back into the low to mid 60s tonight.

We’ll start off Tuesday with clouds again, but expect to see some sunshine break through during the afternoon. We might pick up a few showers, but the chance for rain is a slim 20%. Expect another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday brings more of the same with morning clouds and a little afternoon sunshine. Rain chances will stay low for most of the area, but if you live north of I-30 you do have a better chance of seeing a few showers or storms as a slow moving cold front enters the area. Temperatures will once again hit the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the ArkLaTex.

Thursday will bring another day in the low to mid 80s for many areas with once again only low end rain chances expected for the majority of the ArkLaTex.

Our next cold front will finally get a push through the ArkLaTex on Friday. Showers and a few storms will become more widespread and temperatures will begin to fall slightly back into the 70s.

For the weekend ahead we’ll likely see dry weather Saturday, but a few more showers or storms could return on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will mostly remain in the low 70s for highs with overnight lows getting back down into the 50s.

Have a good night!

