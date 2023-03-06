Shooting reported on Lindholm Street
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on Monday, March 6.
The incident happened in the 4600 block of Lindholm Street at Hearne Avenue. At least a dozen units with SPD initially responded.
This is a developing situation. No other information is currently available.
