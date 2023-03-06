Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Shooting reported on Lindholm Street

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on Monday, March 6.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Lindholm Street at Hearne Avenue. At least a dozen units with SPD initially responded.

This is a developing situation. No other information is currently available.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
High-speed chase ends fatally; La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
generic fatal fire
Fire claims elderly woman’s life in east Shreveport
James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

House fire claims life of elderly woman
House fire claims life of elderly woman
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
Dr. Shawn Wilson
Former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces run for governor
“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of...
Analyst: $4 gasoline possible by Memorial Day