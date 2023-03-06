Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police are investigating a report of a shooting in southwest Shreveport that claimed a 19-year-old woman’s life.

Authorities have not said how or why the shooting occurred.

The call summoning officers to West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop came in at 8:06 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Three minutes later, Shreveport Fire Department sent at least four units to a medical emergency on West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop between Flournoy Lucas Road and Industrial Road.

There’s a sizable police presence at a skating rink there, where police have cordoned off the parking lot. There were at least 15 units on the call as of about 9 p.m.

