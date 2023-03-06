Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Several people shot in parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist Church over the weekend

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people were injured during a shooting over the weekend.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened Saturday, March 4 around 1 a.m. at Praise Temple Baptist Church on Greenwood Road. Police say several people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more is learned.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
High-speed chase ends fatally; La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
generic fatal fire
Fire claims elderly woman’s life in east Shreveport
James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

House fire claims life of elderly woman
House fire claims life of elderly woman
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
SPD respond to reports of a shooting on Lindholm Street on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Shooting reported on Lindholm Street; body found while officers investigating