Several people shot in parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist Church over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people were injured during a shooting over the weekend.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened Saturday, March 4 around 1 a.m. at Praise Temple Baptist Church on Greenwood Road. Police say several people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more is learned.

