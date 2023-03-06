Several people shot in parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist Church over the weekend
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people were injured during a shooting over the weekend.
The Shreveport Police Department says it happened Saturday, March 4 around 1 a.m. at Praise Temple Baptist Church on Greenwood Road. Police say several people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more is learned.
