Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Proposal would add $3,000 to teachers’ pay

Each support staffer would get a $1,500 raise
Governor John Bel Edwards has delivered his final budget presentation before lawmakers.
By Michael Barnes and Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has made a new budget proposal for 2023.

And he’s attempting to raise teacher and faculty pay in all Louisiana schools.

If the proposal passes through the Legislature, we’re told each teacher would receive a $3,000 raise and each support staffer would get $1,500 added to their pay.

The governor’s office says Edwards has a personal passion for helping teachers.

“This year, the governor really wants to put his money where his mouth is by giving teachers the largest raise they’ve seen in years. He is a firsthand witness of how hard teachers work with the first lady being a former public schoolteacher. He’s always been behind the effort to raise teacher pay.”

Tune in this evening to hear from a teachers’ union official who says more still needs to be done for public school educators.

