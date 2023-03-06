Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wisc. (Gray News) – The body of a newborn baby was found in a field in Wisconsin Saturday morning despite being a state that allows the surrender of infants, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.

Authorities didn’t release any other information in the case but said the investigation is ongoing.

The police department emphasized the awareness of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation in Wisconsin.

The law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially.

Infants can be surrendered to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
High-speed chase ends fatally; La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
generic fatal fire
Fire claims elderly woman’s life in east Shreveport
James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

House fire claims life of elderly woman
House fire claims life of elderly woman
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter glitches as links, logins fail