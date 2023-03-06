Man arrested in connection to life-threatening beating of woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 2, Shreveport police were contacted in regards to a violent attack of a woman in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition. Officials later identified Brandon Lindsey as the person they believe to be responsible for the beating.

Lindsey was found and placed under arrest on March 3 for one count of attempted second-degree murder, as well as additional warrants from other jurisdictions.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.