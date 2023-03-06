Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Inmate bolts on his way to courtroom

Manhunt underway in woods around building where courtroom is located
Bradley Linn, 40, of Bivens, Texas, stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.(Source: Miller County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate.

Bradley Linn, 40, of Bivens, Texas, bolted in the courthouse lobby while on his way to a court appearance on drug charges.

It happened Monday afternoon in Miller County, Ark.

Now authorities are searching woods around the Miller County Sheriff’s Office building in the 2500 block of East Street where the courtroom is located.

Linn stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said Linn is not believed to be armed, nor is he considered to be dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

