Former Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces his bid for governor

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WVUE) - Former Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announced his bid for governor with the launch of his campaign website Monday (March 6) morning.

Wilson left his position with the Department of Transportation and Development in February.

Wilson has served the state for 25 years under four different governors.

With Wilson as Secretary of the DOTD, the state has put in $5.5 billion in infrastructure projects that cover 7,000 miles, according to information from the governor’s office.

At this point in time, Wilson is the only high-profile Democrat to enter the race. On the opposite side of the aisle, Republican candidates include Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, and State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville. Hunter Lundy, an attorney from Lake Charles, is running as an independent.

