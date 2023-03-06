Former Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces his bid for governor

(WVUE) - Former Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announced his bid for governor with the launch of his campaign website Monday (March 6) morning.

We need leaders who will build bridges, not burn them. That’s the kind of Governor I promise to be.



Watch the full video and join the campaign at https://t.co/7WUYY6XkEi.#lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/ebjOhMKNn7 — Shawn Wilson for Governor (@wilsonforla) March 6, 2023

Wilson left his position with the Department of Transportation and Development in February.

🧵 I am proud to have served as Secretary and I am proud of all we have accomplished together at @La_DOTD. I believe to my core that the department is better off today than it was when I arrived, and it will continue to be even better in the future. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/5LuLZC48IO — Shawn Wilson for Governor (@wilsonforla) February 15, 2023

Wilson has served the state for 25 years under four different governors.

With Wilson as Secretary of the DOTD, the state has put in $5.5 billion in infrastructure projects that cover 7,000 miles, according to information from the governor’s office.

At this point in time, Wilson is the only high-profile Democrat to enter the race. On the opposite side of the aisle, Republican candidates include Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, and State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville. Hunter Lundy, an attorney from Lake Charles, is running as an independent.

