Colorectal Cancer Awareness

CPSO investigating after body found at Wallace Lake Dam

By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a body has been discovered at Wallace Lake Dam.

According to Caddo 911 dispatch records, the report was called in at around 7:54 a.m. There were 10 units on the scene as of 10 a.m.

There are no additional details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

