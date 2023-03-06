CPSO investigating after body found at Wallace Lake Dam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a body has been discovered at Wallace Lake Dam.

According to Caddo 911 dispatch records, the report was called in at around 7:54 a.m. There were 10 units on the scene as of 10 a.m.

There are no additional details at this time.

