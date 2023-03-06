Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

His body was found in a vacant lot, family members confirmed.

RELATED: Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Ga.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early this morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor. They said the body was supposedly rolled in carpet, covered in plastic.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Millard’s cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for more details.

