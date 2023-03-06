Another day of above average temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off with more clouds this morning but temperatures are mild with most places well into the 50s.

As we head through the day, clouds will burn off leaving behind plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. A south breeze at 10-15 mph will allow temperatures to climb into the low and mid 80s which is well above normal for early March.

For Tuesday, more moisture will arrive from the south and this could lead to a few showers during the morning but most places should still remain dry. Like today, we’ll start with clouds but should see at least some sun returning during the afternoon. Another very warm day with highs in the low 80s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, a front will stall to our north bringing better storm chances to central Oklahoma and Arkansas but we should be far enough south that our rain chances will stay very small. It will also remain very warm south of this front with highs each day in the low to mid 80s and overnight temperatures in the 60s.

This stalled front will eventually turn into a cold front and sweep through on Friday bringing a better chance of showers and storms along with some cooler air. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This weekend will feature highs in the 60s and 70s along with another round of potential storms on Sunday as a new storm system approaches from the west.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.