Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Analyst: $4 gasoline possible by Memorial Day

“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of...
“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices were relatively unchanged last week, but the national average shot up more than 3 cents.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell 0.7 cents a gallon to $2.97.

The national average, however, rose 3.5 cents a gallon to $3.36.

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season.”

He cautioned that “logistical challenges” in the transition could create hot spots and cause “noticeable jumps in prices” in the coming weeks.

“While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring,” he said. “By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
High-speed chase ends fatally; La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
generic fatal fire
Fire claims elderly woman’s life in east Shreveport
James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

House fire claims life of elderly woman
House fire claims life of elderly woman
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
SPD investigating shooting on Hearne & Lindholm
Dr. Shawn Wilson
Former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces run for governor
SPD respond to reports of a shooting on Lindholm Street on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Shooting reported on Lindholm Street