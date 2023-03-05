Ask the Doctor
Warm start to the work week, but a cold front brings changes by the end

By Jeff Castle
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain warm into most of the work week ahead. A late week cold front will increase our rain chances and bring a cool down heading into next weekend.

Skies will be clear this evening, but look for some clouds to return later tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening and eventually find their way into the lower 50s by morning.

We’ll start off Monday with some morning cloudiness, but expect to break out into some sunshine again by afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s to low 80s for highs Monday afternoon.

The warm weather will stick around most of the rest of the week with afternoon highs mostly in the low 80s and overnight lows getting back into the 60s.

Clouds will be prevalent, but expect to see some sunshine break through from time to time. A few showers or sprinkles may return Tuesday, but our main threats for rain won’t come in until the second half of the week. Coverage of rain won’t be widespread across the ArkLaTex with the northern parts of the area around and north of I-30 looking a little wetter than areas south of I-20.

Some storms will return ahead of our next cold front on Thursday, but for now it’s not a certainty that we’ll see severe weather again. We’ll keep you First Alert if that starts looking like a possibility in the next few days.

The cold front is expected to push through on Friday bringing a temperature drop in it’s wake. By next weekend high temperatures will be back in the 60s with overnight lows returning the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We also ‘spring-forward’ next weekend as Daylight Saving Time returns.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

