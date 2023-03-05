Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a Division I head coach.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt has suspended Coach Mark Adams following a comment he made to one of his players.

Texas Tech released this statement on Sunday morning:

Texas Tech University has suspended men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week.

On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident regarding a coaching session between Adams and a member of the men’s basketball team. Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.

Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.

