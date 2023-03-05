Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

SU celebrates 143 years with March events

This is a welcome sign located on the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge
This is a welcome sign located on the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is celebrating 143 years during “Southern University Founders’ Month” in March of 2023.

The list of events includes exhibits, a livestock and poultry show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab, and more.

RELATED: E-Sports innovation lab to launch at Southern University

Below is a list of events planned for the week of Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10:

  • March 1
    • The Educational Experience Expo (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • March 2
    • 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show (8 a.m.)
  • March 3
    • Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest (6 p.m.)
  • March 4
    • Awards Program (8:30 a.m.)
  • March 7
    • Scotlandville Magnet High School Day at Southern University and A&M College
  • March 9
    • Founders’ Day Pilgrimage with Southern University Laboratory School (9 a.m.) Speaker: Councilman Darryl Hurst, City of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council
    • Founders’ Day Convocation and President-Chancellor Investiture (10 a.m. at the F. G. Clark Activity Center) Speaker: John Silvanus Wilson Jr., Executive Director of the Millennium Leadership Initiative11th President of Morehouse College
    • Community Reception immediately following convocation and investiture (F.G. Clark Activity Center)
  • March 10
    • Southern University Law Center E-Sports Innovation Lab ribbon cutting (Smith-Brown Memorial Union)

For a more complete list of events, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
High-speed chase ends fatally; La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Nice weather continues
Another beauty for Sunday
Jarvis Ocon, 26
Man arrested for alleged involvement in attempted murder of juvenile

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Cajun Collector
Heart of Louisiana: Cajun Collector
Cost of building materials continue to fluctuate, sales tax remains high
Cost of building materials continue to fluctuate, sales tax remains high
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
OPSO investigating fatal shooting in Monroe
Lake Charles man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Charges upgraded to second-degree murder in Hwy 3059 shooting
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Unidentified pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10