High-speed chase ends in crash; supect dies

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Just after 5 p.m., Haughton Police Department (HPD) and Bossier Parish Sheriff Officer (BPSO) were involved in a high-speed chase.

The chase began in Haughton when HPD began to pursue a suspect that had two felony warrants for domestic abuse, according to officials with Bossier police. The suspect traveled west on E Texas St. until he crashed at E Texas and Benton Road.

The 31-year-old suspect was armed and shot at officers who in return, fired shots back, say officials.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by Bossier City Fire Department.

Louisiana State Police, BPSO, and HPD are all at the scene.

Police say at least 50 shots were fired.

