Fire claims elderly woman’s life in east Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house fire resulted in the death of an elderly woman who was unable to escape her home in east Shreveport.

On March 4, at 9:03 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on the 300 block of East 78th Street. When SFD arrived they discovered a single-story home with smoke and flames visible coming from the structure.

The residence was reportedly occupied by an elderly woman.

25 firefighters worked together to bring the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

The fire resulted in the death of the elderly resident as she was unable to escape the home. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

