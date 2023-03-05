Ask the Doctor
Beautiful Sunday ahead, but rain chances are looming for next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sunny skies continue as we wrap up the weekend. Enjoy the beautiful and dry weather...clouds and rain chances are back as we head through the work week.

Sunny and pleasant conditions are ahead for today. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s for highs.

Clouds will return on Monday, but we’ll also mix in some sunshine at times. No rain is expected. Temperatures will continue to be mild with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A few spotty showers are back on Tuesday, but the higher rain chances will hold off until later in the week when a cold front moves through Thursday into Friday. A threat of severe weather may materialize, but details are uncertain for now regarding the timing and impacts. If we see severe weather, Thursday may be the most likely day for it.

Temperatures will remain mild ahead of the front despite cloud cover and occasional rain and storms. Highs will remain mostly in the 70s to low 80s across the area.

Have a great Sunday!

