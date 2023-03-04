Suspect arrested, victims identified in Slidell double homicide, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Slidell man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that shook a North Shore neighborhood Saturday morning (March 4), Slidell Police said.

Two men -- believed by investigators to be brothers -- were fatally shot shortly before 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue, police said. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the victims as 47-year-old Miguel Doucette and 36-year-old Kerry Doucette.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken for treatment but died from his injuries at a hospital.

Less than five hours later -- shortly before 4 p.m. -- Slidell police announced the arrest of Mario Andre Scott, 41, in connection to the killings.

Scott had fled to Jefferson Parish, where he was apprehended with the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI New Orleans Gang Task Force. Scott initially was booked on a fugitive warrant. He will be tranferred back to St. Tammany Parish, where Slidell police said he would be booked with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Slidell police said the two victims apparently confronted Scott about an earlier conflict he had with their father. They said Scott opened fire on the brothers, killing them both.

“This is a senseless tragedy that never should have happened in our community,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “Hopefully, the victims’ family can find some peace knowing this killer is off our streets and behind bars. I’m proud of the effort of all those involved with this case. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together, very quickly, to get this suspect in custody.”

Slidell police on Saturday (March 4) said they were investigating a shooting near Terrace Avenue and Tupelo Street that left 'at least two people' injured. (Google Maps)

A neighbor called for people to leave guns alone, describing the area as quiet and friendly before Saturday morning’s event.

“Everybody here knows everybody. Everybody barbeques, dances. It’s all we do, enjoy life,” said Dennis Mitchell, who knew the victims. “But two people’s lives were taken this morning because of nothing, because of an argument. Don’t argue with nobody.”

Police said the victims were found outside a residence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family,” Fandal said. “When a tragedy like this happens in our community, it affects everyone. I am confident there will be swift justice in this case.”

The homicides were the first two of the year in Slidell, police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.