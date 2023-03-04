Remembering star athlete Devin Myers one year after he was killed

Ask the Doctor
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Devin Myers was a 17-year-old basketball star that was fatally shot in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood on March 3, 2022.

Through investigation, Shreveport police officers learned that Devin had reportedly been involved in an ongoing dispute with a person identified to them as Shamichael Pearson, 19. They believe that Devin was approached by Pearson near the roadway on Lillian Street and when Devin saw that Pearson had a gun, he attempted to run. Pearson allegedly shot Devin at least 5 times in the back as he tried to run away.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; arrest made
17-year-old Devin Myers was fatally shot not far from his home on March 3, 2021.
It’s been one year since his death. Today (March 3), family and friends gathered at Huntington High School to remember him. The Myers family plans to host a balloon release each year in remembrance of Devin.

Tasha Myers, Devin’s mother, says she wants his legacy to continue.

“He was very smart, very smart, a 4.0 student, all honors classes. Besides being a beast on the court, he was just all around a smart, great kid. I’m not sad at all because I know he’s right here with us,” Tasha said.

She also created a scholarship foundation for Huntington High School students to help keep her son’s memory alive.

