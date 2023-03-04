Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history

Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church, and the first Black woman bishop in the UMC's South Central Jurisdiction.(United Methodist Church)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - History was made at Dillard University on Saturday (March 4), as Delores J. Williamston was installed as the next bishop heading the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Williamston, a native of Kansas, becomes the first Black clergy member to lead UMC’s Louisiana Conference, which is comprised of 486 congregations and more than 118,000 members across the state.

She also becomes the first Black woman bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction, which includes Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Williamston, who retired as a sergeant first class after a 22-year military career with the Kansas Army National Guard, was elected bishop last Nov. 2. She was formally installed Saturday morning in a ceremony at the Lawless Memorial Chapel on the Dillard campus.

Williamston said she was honored for the service to be held at such an historic site for people of color, and to be able to preach in the same chapel as did Martin Luther King Jr.

“It means a lot, as a person who dropped out of high school and got a GED,” Williamston said. “From a GED to a doctorate in Ministry, there’s a whole story in the middle that would take too long to share. It’s just a powerful witness to what God can do in the life of someone and how God can transform a life. You can have as much opportunity as you want, you just have to keep trying and stay in it. Don’t give up and just live out your dream and God will be there with you.”

A breast cancer survivor who has one son and seven grandchildren, Williamston was ordained as a UMC elder in 2010. She earned her master’s of divinity degree from the St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Mo., with a specialty in Black Church ministries and evangelism. She is pursuing a doctorate of ministry from Philips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, Okla.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
National Weather Service reports EF-1 damage in Shreveport
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Coroner’s office identifies man found dead in Caddo Lake
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly tattooing children
Mayor announces changes to controversial school zone speed camera program in Shreveport

Latest News

James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Jarvis Ocon, 26
Man arrested for alleged involvement in attempted murder of juvenile
Beautiful day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
2 suspects arrested in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation
Family of Devin Myers being recognized for their work to end violence
Remembering star athlete Devin Myers one year after he was killed