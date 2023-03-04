Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Man arrested for alleged involvement in attempted murder of juvenile

Jarvis Ocon, 26
Jarvis Ocon, 26(Natchitoches police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a juvenile several times.

On March 1, investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) located and arrested Jarvis Ocon, 26, for allegedly being involved in an attempted second-degree murder that occurred in 2022.

The incident happened on May 23, 2022, around 7:21 p.m., NPD officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 1800 block of South Drive. When officers arrived they located a juvenile suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Ocon was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
National Weather Service reports EF-1 damage in Shreveport
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Coroner’s office identifies man found dead in Caddo Lake
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly tattooing children
Mayor announces changes to controversial school zone speed camera program in Shreveport

Latest News

James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Beautiful day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
2 suspects arrested in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation
Family of Devin Myers being recognized for their work to end violence
Remembering star athlete Devin Myers one year after he was killed