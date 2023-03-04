Man arrested for alleged involvement in attempted murder of juvenile

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a juvenile several times.

On March 1, investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) located and arrested Jarvis Ocon, 26, for allegedly being involved in an attempted second-degree murder that occurred in 2022.

The incident happened on May 23, 2022, around 7:21 p.m., NPD officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 1800 block of South Drive. When officers arrived they located a juvenile suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Ocon was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

