Gorgeous weather ahead this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Go ahead and make some outdoor plans this weekend because it looks incredible across the ArkLaTex!

For today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperature warming well into the 70s along and south of I-20. It will stay slightly cooler north in Arkansas and Oklahoma with highs here in the upper 60s. Not much wind either so it will feel very pleasant during the afternoon.

More of the same for Sunday with lots of sun and even warmer air as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Looking ahead into early next week, the warming trend will continue with temperatures in the low to mid 80s both Monday and Tuesday! Moisture will start to increase from the south so clouds will become more widespread and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, especially Tuesday.

By midweek, south winds continue to bring in more moisture and a cold front will slowly approach from the northwest so rain chances will inch up a bit more. Having said that, any storm activity still looks very scattered and mainly confined to locations along and north of I-20.

The best chance of storms will arrive late Thursday into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives from the west. Some of these could be strong but right now widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely.

Eventually some much cooler air will arrive with highs by next weekend falling below average.

Have a great Saturday!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.