Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Gorgeous weather ahead this weekend

By Matt Jones
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Go ahead and make some outdoor plans this weekend because it looks incredible across the ArkLaTex!

For today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperature warming well into the 70s along and south of I-20. It will stay slightly cooler north in Arkansas and Oklahoma with highs here in the upper 60s. Not much wind either so it will feel very pleasant during the afternoon.

More of the same for Sunday with lots of sun and even warmer air as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Looking ahead into early next week, the warming trend will continue with temperatures in the low to mid 80s both Monday and Tuesday! Moisture will start to increase from the south so clouds will become more widespread and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, especially Tuesday.

By midweek, south winds continue to bring in more moisture and a cold front will slowly approach from the northwest so rain chances will inch up a bit more. Having said that, any storm activity still looks very scattered and mainly confined to locations along and north of I-20.

The best chance of storms will arrive late Thursday into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives from the west. Some of these could be strong but right now widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely.

Eventually some much cooler air will arrive with highs by next weekend falling below average.

Have a great Saturday!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
National Weather Service reports EF-1 damage in Shreveport
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Coroner’s office identifies man found dead in Caddo Lake
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly tattooing children
Mayor announces changes to controversial school zone speed camera program in Shreveport

Latest News

Beautiful day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Great weekend ahead
Great weekend ahead, but rain will be back again next week
Rain returns next week
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Damage sustained from severe weather in Miller County, Ark.
‘We hunkered down and I said some prayers until it passed’: Miller Co. couple takes cover in bathroom during tornado