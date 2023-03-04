Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

DeRidder man fatally hit by vehicle while walking on Highway 171

A DeRidder man was walking along Highway 171, south of Highway 3226, when he was fatally struck...
A DeRidder man was walking along Highway 171, south of Highway 3226, when he was fatally struck by a 2018 GMC pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man was walking along Highway 171, south of Highway 3226, when he was fatally struck by a 2018 GMC pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police.

Marvin Bolton Jr., 39, of DeRidder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation by state police revealed Bolton was struck by two vehicles and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the second crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police reminds pedestrians to wear light-colored clothing and to face traffic to make themselves visible to drivers. Pedestrians are also reminded to always walk on a sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, pedestrians should walk as close to the roadway edge as possible.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
High-speed chase ends fatally; La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
James Grant, 39 (left), Michelle Benjamin, 28 (right)
2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
generic fatal fire
Fire claims elderly woman’s life in east Shreveport
Jarvis Ocon, 26
Man arrested for alleged involvement in attempted murder of juvenile

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Cajun Collector
Heart of Louisiana: Cajun Collector
World of Wheels, Shreveport’s largest indoor custom car show, gave people an up-close look at...
World of Wheels draws enthusiasts to Shreveport
LSU coding boot camp
LSU offers coding boot camp class for amateurs
World of Wheels draws enthusiasts to Shreveport
World of Wheels draws enthusiasts to Shreveport
A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life