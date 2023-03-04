Another beauty for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a gorgeous Saturday across the ArkLaTex, it will stay pleasant into tonight with clear skies and light winds. With very dry air in place, temperatures will fall quickly with most places in the mid 40s by early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine regionwide. Our wind will switch to the south by afternoon and this will allow for warmer temperatures to return with low 80s common along and south of I-20 and 70s up north in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It stays warm into early next week with highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Moisture will gradually increase from the south during this time eventually leading to some scattered showers by Tuesday. Overall though, rain chances will still be low and many places could remain dry.

A stronger cold front will eventually arrive from the west by Thursday and Friday bringing a better chance of more widespread showers and storms. Right now, severe weather isn’t expected but a few of the storms could be on the stronger side. Temperatures will stay warm ahead of the front with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through Thursday.

Much cooler air will arrive behind the front will highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s as we head into next weekend!

Have a great night!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.