Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

2 suspects arrested in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation

(WITN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody following a house fire that led to a woman’s death.

On the morning of March 2, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) began investigating an arson-homicide. According to MCSO, a fire was deliberately set at a house that resulted in the death of a female victim and two dogs, and the serious injury of a man.

Multiple fire departments and EMS responded to the scene.

Two men are in custody and both are facing charges of arson and murder.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Oklahoma Fire Marshall, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner responded to assist. Currently, OSBI is taking over the case.

Crime in the Ark-La-Tex>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
National Weather Service reports EF-1 damage in Shreveport
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Coroner’s office identifies man found dead in Caddo Lake
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly tattooing children
Mayor announces changes to controversial school zone speed camera program in Shreveport

Latest News

Family of Devin Myers being recognized for their work to end violence
Remembering star athlete Devin Myers one year after he was killed
Assessing Shreveport damage after the storm
Assessing Shreveport damage after the storm
Remembering Devin Myers one year after his death
Remembering Devin Myers one year after his death
Laundry mat, gas station damaged after storms
Laundry mat, gas station damaged after storms