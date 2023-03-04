2 suspects arrested in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody following a house fire that led to a woman’s death.

On the morning of March 2, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) began investigating an arson-homicide. According to MCSO, a fire was deliberately set at a house that resulted in the death of a female victim and two dogs, and the serious injury of a man.

Multiple fire departments and EMS responded to the scene.

Two men are in custody and both are facing charges of arson and murder.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Oklahoma Fire Marshall, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner responded to assist. Currently, OSBI is taking over the case.

Crime in the Ark-La-Tex>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.