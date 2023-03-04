2 arrested after children reportedly tied to beds

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man and woman are arrested after a concerned citizen saved two tied-up children from their residence.

On March 3, around 1:12 p.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) was informed of a possible child endangerment on the 900 block of Dixie Street. NPD was told before arriving that a concerned citizen visited the residence and found two juveniles tied to their beds. The citizen freed the children and called the police.

When officers arrived they located Michelle Benjamin, 28, and James Grant, 39, both of Natchitoches. Both were arrested and charged with two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Both Benjamin and Grant have been booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified and the children have been placed in their care.

