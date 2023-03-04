Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence over New England, causing the death of a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The extent of the damage was unclear and the NTSB did not provide details on the cause of death. The jet is owned by Conexon, a telecommunications company based in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a Federal Aviation Administration database. The company declined comment Saturday.

NTSB investigators were interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers as part of a probe into the deadly encounter with turbulence, Sulick said. The jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, she said.

Turbulence, which is unstable air in the atmosphere, remains a cause for injury for airline passengers despite airline safety improvements over the years.

Earlier this week, seven people were hurt badly enough to be transported to hospitals after a Lufthansa Airbus A330 experienced turbulence while flying from Texas to Germany. The plane was diverted to Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport.

Turbulence accounted for more than a third of accidents on larger commercial airlines between 2009 and 2018, according to the NTSB.

