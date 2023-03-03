‘We hunkered down and I said some prayers until it passed’: Miller Co. couple takes cover in bathroom during tornado

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Cleanup is underway in Miller County after a tornado swept through the area on March 2.

Down trees and twisted metal can be seen along Miller County Road 152 following Thursday evening’s severe weather that came through the ArkLaTex. No one sustained major injuries, but it was a tense situation for some.

Betty Andrews and her husband road out the storm inside the bathroom of their mobile home. They are okay but their home sustained major damage.

“It was very scary. I opened the front door to look out and saw it coming. I grabbed Kevin and went and got into the bathtub,” Andrews said.

“We hunkered down, and I said some prayers until it passed.”

The Miller County couple was trapped in the bathroom for some time before neighbor Brian Wood came to the rescue.

“We could hear them in the bathroom. They were ok; they were safe, but something fell against the door. They just couldn’t get out of the bathroom,” Wood said.

“We appreciate family and friends helping us,” Andrews said.

Brian says he was driving home when he received an alert on his phone and saw the storm approaching.

“All I could do was just get out of my car, and the closest thing I had was a ditch a culvert basically, and I just climb in the culvert to get whatever safety I could,” Wood said.

Officials with the Miller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) say County Road 152 was hardest hit but the storm made its way across the county.

“We tracked where it entered into Miller County, down here close to Miller County 1 and 31, and it tracked right up here to 237, and it just about followed 237 to the Texarkana area,” OEM Director Michael Godfrey said.

