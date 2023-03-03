Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly tattooing children

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after reportedly tattooing minors.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 25, officers were contacted about an adult man reportedly giving tattoos to minors. Officers went out to a business called New Ink Tattoo to investigate.

Police say Alejandro Reyes, 22, is believed to have tattooed three female juveniles. It was also later determined that Reyes did not have a license to do tattoos, and did not have consent of the children’s parents.

Reyes is facing three counts of tattooing or piercing of a minor. The investigation is ongoing.

