Colorectal Cancer Awareness

PHOTOS: Zoo welcomes third baby elephant in just over a year

The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born on Thursday. (Source: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - An Omaha zoo has welcomed another baby elephant to the family.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of its newest male African elephant calf on Thursday.

Zoo officials said Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at about 2:30 a.m. The zoo says both the mother and son are doing well.

The birth marked the third African elephant calf born at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny who were born in January 2022.

WOWT reports the Elephant Family Quarters will be closed at the zoo to the public to allow Lolly to bond with her new calf. Guests will be able to view all three calves when the quarters reopen.

The zoo is also expecting the birth of a fourth elephant calf later this year.

