Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Ochsner LSU Health hosting awareness event for colorectal cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is offering a free educational event for colorectal cancer.

The luncheon, Listen to Your Gut, will be presented by gastroenterologist Dr. Sudha Pandit on Saturday, March 4.

The event is held in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. It will focus on educating the community on the importance of being screened for colorectal cancer. According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S., and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women.

In 2021, the recommended age for screening was lowered from 50 to 45. Often presenting with no symptoms, screening is very important to find and treat the cancer.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the presentation will be at 12 p.m. at the St. Mary Medical Community Center, 911 Margaret Place.

