Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Nacogdoches residents suffer weather damage following Thursday night’s storms

Reports on damage caused by Thursday's severe weather in Nacogdoches County
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday night’s severe weather resulted in major damage to homes and residential areas in Nacogdoches.

One home in particular was struck by a fallen tree on the 6500 block of Appleby Sand Road.

More than 30 roads were blocked by trees and debris across the county, which are in the process of being cleared.

Raguet Street in particular was blocked by a fallen tree which took down power lines. The tree has since been moved.

More information about the results of Thursday’s storms to come.

