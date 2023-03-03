Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Much quieter weather in store for Friday

By Matt Jones
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The powerful storm system that brought widespread severe weather to the ArkLaTex last night is on the way out but scattered showers will linger in some areas through sunrise. It will also be windy and cooler behind a cold front with west winds potentially gusting over 30 mph at times through midday.

Heading into the afternoon, sunshine returns but it will stay breezy and cool with highs ranging from the 50s across portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas to the low 70s in our southeastern parishes.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks gorgeous so go ahead and make some outdoor plans! I’m expecting plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs warming from the mid 70s Saturday to the low 80s by Sunday.

The warming trend will continue into early next week with highs by Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 80s.

Unfortunately the active pattern will return as a front stalls out over the region bringing scattered showers and storms on a daily basis beginning Tuesday. The good news is that right now, severe weather is not expected with this.

Much cooler air will eventually return by the end of next week with highs falling below average.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

