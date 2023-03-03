Mayor announces changes to controversial school zone speed camera program in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving hundreds, if not thousands of complaints about the newly adopted school zone speed camera program, the mayor of Shreveport has announced some changes will be made.

On Friday, March 3, Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office sent out information to media outlining the changes. The mayor met with Blue Line Solutions, the company administering the program, and also spoke with the city council. Based on these meetings, the following changes will take place beginning March 20, when students in Caddo Parish return from Spring Break:

Elementary public school camera enforcement will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.

Middle and K-8 public school zone camera enforcement will be from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Public high school camera enforcement will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

For private schools where camera enforcement is in place, camera enforcement will be from one hour before when school begins in the morning until one hour after school begins, and again from one hour before school lets out in the afternoon until one hour after school lets out, except that no school zone would be in effect past 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, Mayor Arceneaux has proposed, pending Blue Line’s agreement, that people be able to appeal a citation without any cost. The current cost to appeal a ticket is $50. This change will be considered by the city council on March 14.

[RECENT COVERAGE>>> Shreveport councilman to propose pause on school zone speed camera program; residents displeased about speeding tickets]

Finally, Blue Line Solutions has agreed to put up flashing lights at all locations where cameras are located. The company has also agreed to provide a local point person people can contact about citations. Blue Line will pay for both of these expenses, the mayor’s office says.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.