Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Kilgore storm tears roof off restaurant; massive tree crushes car

The storm that blew through East Texas last night tore the roof off a building in Kilgore.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The storm that blew through East Texas last night tore the roof off Briggitta’s Hungarian Restaurant on Highway 31 in Kilgore. Over on Ash Lane, it also crushed a SWEPCO car under a large fallen tree.

At Briggitta’s, the metal roof was pulled off by high winds sometime after 9 p.m. Owner Mike Chubboy said he didn’t know about the damage. He pulled into his lot this morning and saw some insulation on the ground. He then noticed metal peeled back from the roof.

“You can’t see that the roof is gone except for one piece that’s buckled up at the right angle. So I walked over to look at the drive-through and there’s the entire roof in the drive through. That was shocking,” said Chubboy.

The restaurant has also suffered water damage and will be closed until the roof can be repaired. Chubboy can’t say how long it will be until they reopen.

In the 1700 block of Ash Lane, also around 9 p.m., a large old tree fell and crushed a SWEPCO vehicle. The man who lives at the residence works for the company, and crews are working to remove the tree. A limb also hit the garage roof, causing minor damage to the two vehicles inside.

Four people were at home at the time, but no one was hurt. No one was in the vehicles when the tree fell.

